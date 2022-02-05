Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

NYSE:AUY opened at $3.99 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,299,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 893,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

