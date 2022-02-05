Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €770.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €770.00 ($865.17) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($959.55) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,011.24) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €810.17 ($910.30).

EPA KER opened at €652.20 ($732.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €688.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €685.83. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

