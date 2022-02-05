Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.40 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €6.40 ($7.19) to €6.60 ($7.42) in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

