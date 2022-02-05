Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€2.70” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.81 ($3.16).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.