Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €324.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($364.04) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. HSBC set a €315.00 ($353.93) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($284.27) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €285.18 ($320.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

