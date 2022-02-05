CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

