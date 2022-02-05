Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.09.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

