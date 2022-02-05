Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of FRBK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $299.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.