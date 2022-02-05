Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FRBK opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $299.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

