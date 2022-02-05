Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.30).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,734 ($23.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,626.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,546.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.70. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,369.50 ($18.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,797 ($24.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($255,084.70).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

