Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 115.25 ($1.55) on Thursday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £397.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.14.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.