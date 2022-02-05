Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($910.11) to €785.00 ($882.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. Kering has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

