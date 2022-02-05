Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,531 shares of company stock worth $1,362,974 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

