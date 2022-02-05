Critical Analysis: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) vs. First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Northern Community Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.60% 9.33% 0.77% Provident Financial 25.27% 7.74% 0.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Provident Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.51 $14.20 million $1.03 10.49 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.14 $7.56 million $1.30 12.88

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

