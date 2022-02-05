First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter.

FR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.63.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.56. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.87 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,008,700. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$139,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$876,907.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,821 shares of company stock worth $271,880 and have sold 134,100 shares worth $2,183,998.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

