National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGT. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.56.

NGT stock opened at C$77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$90.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

