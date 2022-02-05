Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $365.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $307.90 and last traded at $309.46. Approximately 14,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,283,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.65.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.