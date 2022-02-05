Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $365.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $307.90 and last traded at $309.46. Approximately 14,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,283,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.65.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.89.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
