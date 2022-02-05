Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading 6.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) traded up 6.4% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $91.73 and last traded at $89.91. 17,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 363,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.53.

Specifically, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 343,367 shares of company stock valued at $33,285,804 and have sold 165,758 shares valued at $23,353,635.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.22.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

