FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Randstad in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

RANJY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $40.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

