Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Drops By 14.4%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,875,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,525,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38,755.0 days.

OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

