Short Interest in Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Drops By 14.4%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,875,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 4,525,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38,755.0 days.
OTCMKTS COBJF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
