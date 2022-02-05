CinCor Pharma Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for CinCor Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the company will earn ($5.67) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

CINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CINC opened at $20.36 on Thursday. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $22.67.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

