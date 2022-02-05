World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $50.84. World Wrestling Entertainment shares last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 3,085 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

