Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $197.06, but opened at $205.33. Paylocity shares last traded at $202.80, with a volume of 1,518 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

