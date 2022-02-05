Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Short Interest Update

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ELVAF opened at 0.16 on Friday. Evolva has a 1 year low of 0.13 and a 1 year high of 0.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evolva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Evolva Holding SA is a biotech company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of nutritional, healthcare, and wellness ingredients. Its product portfolio includes nutrition, flavors and fragrances, animal health, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Alexandra Santana Sorensen, Soren V.S.

