Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 345

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 365 to SEK 345 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

