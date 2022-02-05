CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$132.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.30.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$111.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. CGI has a 12-month low of C$93.88 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The company has a market cap of C$27.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

