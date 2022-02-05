Rambus (RMBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.83 on Friday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rambus stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

