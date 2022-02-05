DHT (DHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $850.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DHT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DHT by 223.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 68,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DHT by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.