Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.09.

Shares of ERF opened at C$15.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -27.37. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$4.76 and a 12 month high of C$16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

