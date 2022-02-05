Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.13. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.