Insider Buying: Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Insider Purchases 8,084 Shares of Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) insider Karen Brade bought 8,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.64 ($26,736.54).

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.16. The company has a market capitalization of £151.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 227 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 375 ($5.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

