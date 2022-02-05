BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$60.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$54.82 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$25.23 and a 1 year high of C$56.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 143.65%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.