Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.24 million and a P/E ratio of -52.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

