OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) Insider Sells £85,000 in Stock

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($114,278.03).

Shares of OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. OnTheMarket plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.80.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a report on Tuesday.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

