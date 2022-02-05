CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $905.20 Million

Brokerages expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to announce $905.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,028,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

