$104.33 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $104.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the highest is $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $439.93 million, with estimates ranging from $417.50 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

