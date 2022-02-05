Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases 21 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 702 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($198.20).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.61) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($201.87).

On Friday, December 3rd, Martyn Coffey acquired 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 697 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £153.34 ($206.16).

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 681 ($9.16) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 623 ($8.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.52). The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 695.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 731.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.62) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.20 ($9.19).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

