Canfor Pulp Products Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

