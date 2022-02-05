Brokers Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

