SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.89). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $27.79 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

