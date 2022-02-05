National Bank Financial Weighs in on Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.80.

Shares of L opened at C$101.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$105.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders sold 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893 over the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

