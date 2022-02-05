Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$62.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

TSE:TOY opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$25.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million. Research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

