iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 800% compared to the average volume of 253 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $68.63 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

