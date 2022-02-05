Raymond James Lowers Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The company has a market cap of C$167.32 million and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.180973 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

