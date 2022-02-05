Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

