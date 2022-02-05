Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,445 shares of company stock valued at $289,027 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Energous by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 52.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.11. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energous will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

