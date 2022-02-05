McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as high as $271.49 and last traded at $267.55, with a volume of 5711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.46.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.42.
In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.22.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.
McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
