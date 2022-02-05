McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a d rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as high as $271.49 and last traded at $267.55, with a volume of 5711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.46.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.