DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $32.49. DXC Technology shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 8,731 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 172,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

