BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $29.34. BigCommerce shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 2,525 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,684. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.