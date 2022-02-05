LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $182.71 and last traded at $182.71, with a volume of 8086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

