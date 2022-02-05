Aetherium Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 8th

Aetherium Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 8th. Aetherium Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Aetherium Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GMFIU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Aetherium Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GMFIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.